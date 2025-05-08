Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Acquired by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP lifted its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 162.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,013 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,396 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $36,144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,066,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,798,000 after buying an additional 1,444,068 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Associated Banc by 315.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 540,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after acquiring an additional 410,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 11,595.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 75,717 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ASB opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $28.18.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $348.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.86 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 106.98%.

ASB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Associated Banc from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $172,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,021.45. This represents a 12.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $71,004.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,897.35. This trade represents a 4.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

