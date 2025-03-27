Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.60 Million Position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,279 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BLX opened at $37.95 on Thursday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Increases Dividend

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 24.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. This is a positive change from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.