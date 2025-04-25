Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys Shares of 220,586 Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 220,586 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,533,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Watsco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Watsco from $475.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $483.57.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $452.49 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $428.30 and a 12 month high of $571.42. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $500.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.01.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

