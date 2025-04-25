Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,188 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,035,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,619,000 after buying an additional 320,724 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,713,000 after acquiring an additional 115,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,923,342 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,860,000 after acquiring an additional 104,195 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 464,003 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,142,000 after purchasing an additional 97,589 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 501.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 93,422 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JAZZ has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 price target (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Robert Iannone sold 7,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total value of $981,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,024 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,526.40. This trade represents a 7.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $183,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,785,088.64. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,736 shares of company stock worth $4,023,305. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $108.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $95.49 and a 52-week high of $148.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.