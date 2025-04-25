CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Reduces Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,821 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $287,161.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,251.20. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $184,988.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,147.20. This represents a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $66.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average of $71.81. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $82.49.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

