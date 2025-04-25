Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $132 Million Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,767 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of DoorDash worth $132,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,109,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 19.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter worth about $6,250,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,800,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,135,000 after buying an additional 501,905 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $8,228,746.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,424.85. The trade was a 71.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 15,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total value of $3,102,063.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 351,970 shares in the company, valued at $71,840,596.70. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,086 shares of company stock valued at $26,430,884 in the last three months. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DASH. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DoorDash from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DoorDash from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH stock opened at $187.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 693.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.44. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $215.25.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.