Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $85.89 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.11% of AON worth $85,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 1,162.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in shares of AON by 11.1% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 10,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Down 1.4 %

AON stock opened at $363.55 on Friday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $412.97. The company has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $387.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.76.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.745 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AON. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AON to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.