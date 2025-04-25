Nebula Research & Development LLC Lowers Holdings in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Nebula Research & Development LLC lowered its holdings in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,571 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Braze were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRZE. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Braze by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 64,093 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Braze by 146.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,808,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,998 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRZE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Braze from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Braze from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Braze in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $472,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 189,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,949,134.40. This represents a 5.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 8,365 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $335,603.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,545.84. This trade represents a 4.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,937 shares of company stock worth $2,707,581 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $30.33 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.45 and a 12 month high of $48.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.54.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Braze had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

