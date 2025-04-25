Nebula Research & Development LLC Makes New Investment in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 348.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 42,806 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 14.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of the South purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Badger Meter from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Argus set a $240.00 price objective on Badger Meter in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $209.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.80.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Badger Meter stock opened at $217.32 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $162.17 and a one year high of $239.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.88.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.39 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Karen M. Bauer sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.74, for a total value of $240,571.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,640.24. This trade represents a 18.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $31,395.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,638.63. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,407. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Badger Meter

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

