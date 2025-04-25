Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 404,887 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404,887 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $90,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,494,000 after purchasing an additional 131,280 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 441.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 975,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,594,000 after buying an additional 795,751 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 24,667 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 155,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

CRDO stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $86.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -282.60 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.69.

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $1,812,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,938,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,656,321.92. This trade represents a 0.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $154,442.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 608,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,800,531.50. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 618,665 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,313. Corporate insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna raised Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

