Nebula Research & Development LLC Acquires 4,619 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Onto Innovation makes up about 0.4% of Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 532.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $125.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.87. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.21 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 20.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.13.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

