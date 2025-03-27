Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Trading Down 25.5% – Time to Sell?

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 25.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.41 ($0.01). Approximately 486,519 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 325,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

Kanabo Group Trading Down 11.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 24.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

About Kanabo Group

Kanabo is creating a new standard in the medical cannabis industry by improving the well-being of millions around the world. Its focus is on the distribution of Cannabis-derived products for medical patients, and non-THC products for CBD consumers.

Kanabo have conducted extensive R&D in order to develop high-quality Cannabis extract formulas, innovative medical-grade vaporisers, and various non-smoking consumption solutions – making use easy and accessible for anyone in need of treatment.

