Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (TDSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on March 27th

Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1074 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TDSB stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.35.

Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF Company Profile

The Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (TDSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 7% from peak to trough.

