Nebula Research & Development LLC Takes $2.67 Million Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $1,185,063.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 70,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,797,239.64. This trade represents a 6.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $221.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.18. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.64 and a twelve month high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $336.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BURL

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.