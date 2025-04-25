Nebula Research & Development LLC Purchases 10,863 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Twilio by 718.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,262,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,235 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $222,146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,999,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Twilio by 3,999.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 521,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,687,000 after purchasing an additional 509,153 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 1,267.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 454,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,115,000 after purchasing an additional 421,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Twilio from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Baird R W raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,155,929.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,134 shares in the company, valued at $28,297,447.92. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $173,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,990,140.69. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,149. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $93.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.75. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.16, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

