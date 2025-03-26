Top Leisure Stocks To Follow Now – March 26th

Apollo Global Management, Trip.com Group, and Despegar.com are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks refer to shares of companies that generate revenue from providing recreational, entertainment, and travel-related services or products. These stocks typically include firms in industries such as tourism, hospitality, sports, and entertainment, whose performance can be highly sensitive to consumer spending trends and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO traded down $2.83 on Wednesday, reaching $145.07. 1,206,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372,254. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.95 and its 200-day moving average is $152.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

TCOM traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.16. 1,143,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,998. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $77.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Despegar.com (DESP)

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

Shares of NYSE:DESP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.18. 3,309,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,011. Despegar.com has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87.

