NIOX Group (LON:NIOX) Trading Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

NIOX Group Plc (LON:NIOX – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 68 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 67 ($0.89). Approximately 443,078 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,104,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.40 ($0.89).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NIOX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.20) price target on shares of NIOX Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.20) price objective on shares of NIOX Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 6.31. The company has a market cap of £27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,731.30 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 65.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 63.48.

NIOX Group (LON:NIOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported GBX 2.27 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. NIOX Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 28.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that NIOX Group Plc will post 1.1658256 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Emms acquired 127,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £10,196.32 ($13,615.06). 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIOX Group Plc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices for the measurement of fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNo) worldwide. Its products include NIOX VERO, a non-invasive and point-of-care system that comprises a small portable device and a range of consumables, including sensors, individual disposable mouthpieces, and breathing handles for the measurement of FeNo level in patients.

