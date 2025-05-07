Telstra Group (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.76. Approximately 32,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 72,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

Telstra Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.02.

Telstra Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.3018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Telstra Group’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Telstra Group Company Profile

Telstra Group Limited engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services to businesses, government, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates through six segments: Telstra Consumer; Telstra Business; Telstra Enterprise Australia; Telstra International; Networks, IT and Products; and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication and technology products and services to consumer and small and medium business customers using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems, and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program.

