CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CONMED from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CONMED from $91.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CONMED from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

CONMED Price Performance

CONMED stock opened at $55.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. CONMED has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $78.58.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CONMED will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Insider Transactions at CONMED

In other CONMED news, Director Charles Farkas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $227,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $930,741.24. This represents a 19.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CONMED by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,574,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,633,000 after buying an additional 44,777 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,810,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,876 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in CONMED by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,577,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,942,000 after purchasing an additional 32,630 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at $68,489,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,046,000.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Articles

