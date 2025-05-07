Immuneering’s (IMRX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Immuneering Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMRX opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. Immuneering has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.83.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immuneering will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMRX. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Immuneering by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Southport Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Immuneering by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Immuneering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Immuneering by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 51,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

