iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF (BATS:BRLN) Trading Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF (BATS:BRLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.26 and last traded at $51.34. 2,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 10,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.45.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.10.

iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

About iShares Floating Rate Loan Active ETF

The BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by actively investing in floating rate loans of any credit quality from around the globe. BRLN was launched on Oct 4, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

