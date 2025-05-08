Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 621,874.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 864,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,295,423,000 after purchasing an additional 864,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,986,244,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $1,958,352,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,499,000 after acquiring an additional 58,357 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 285,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,299.29.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,192.59 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,337.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4,664.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,835.67.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $20.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.89%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

