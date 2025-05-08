Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). In a filing disclosed on May 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in AbbVie stock on May 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MARJORIE IRA” account.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AbbVie alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) on 5/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 5/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) on 5/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 5/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 5/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) on 5/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 5/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 5/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 5/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) on 5/5/2025.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $187.87 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.58 and a 1-year high of $218.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.28, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 279.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $218.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AbbVie from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $30,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 5,778 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $1,143,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,429,199.90. This trade represents a 20.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 29,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $6,070,159.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,223.60. This trade represents a 40.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,471 shares of company stock valued at $23,426,451 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

About AbbVie

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.