S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145,618 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.36% of S&P Global worth $550,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $505.84 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.49 and a 12 month high of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 30.16%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.71.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
