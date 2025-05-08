Citizens Business Bank Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Citizens Business Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Citizens Business Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $197.42 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The company has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.84 and its 200 day moving average is $216.44.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

