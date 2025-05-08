Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.86.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $214.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $127.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $258.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

