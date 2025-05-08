Toy Stocks To Consider – May 7th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, and Target are the three Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks is an informal term for extremely low-priced, small- or micro-cap shares that trade in thin volumes—often under $5 (and sometimes below $1) per share. Because they have limited liquidity, scant public information and small market capitalizations, they tend to be highly volatile and carry a greater risk of price manipulation, making them a speculative, high-risk investment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $7.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,003.05. 567,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.04 billion, a PE ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $960.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $961.18. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $762.71 and a 52-week high of $1,078.23.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,926,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,777,212. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $788.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.65. Walmart has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.96. 2,345,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,751,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Target has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.74. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27.

