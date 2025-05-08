Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 578,502 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 276.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 787,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578,502 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up approximately 0.8% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Arista Networks worth $87,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitlin John LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 335.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $159,409.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $870,752.64. The trade was a 15.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $12,988,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,137.08. This trade represents a 59.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 332,355 shares of company stock worth $30,010,479. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.57.

NYSE ANET opened at $86.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.50. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The firm has a market cap of $108.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

