FWL Investment Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

FWL Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Osprey Private Wealth LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PEP opened at $131.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $180.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.16 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.69 and a 200 day moving average of $151.64.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. CICC Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

