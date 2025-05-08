Utility Stocks To Watch Today – May 5th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and Ford Motor are the three Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential public services—such as electricity, natural gas, water or telecommunications—often under heavy government regulation. Because these businesses generate steady cash flows and typically pay high dividends, they’re seen as defensive investments that can weather economic downturns despite offering more modest growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $281.36. 66,537,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,755,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $906.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.13, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.91.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded down $23.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $516.04. 12,801,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,201,531. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $399.26 and a one year high of $542.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $517.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $483.16. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.17. 52,160,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,631,353. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

