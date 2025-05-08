Coliseum Capital Management LLC Invests $45.33 Million in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 317,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,334,000. Builders FirstSource comprises about 3.7% of Coliseum Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Coliseum Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Builders FirstSource as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 604,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,384,000 after buying an additional 59,761 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 288.5% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 18,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 28,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR stock opened at $106.04 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.81 and a 1-year high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.62.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.58.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

