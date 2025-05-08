Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,307,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,168 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $682,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 136,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,141,000 after buying an additional 18,182 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $536.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $501.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $534.44. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $379.67 and a one year high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $192.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total value of $4,317,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,793,033.06. The trade was a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.94, for a total transaction of $106,584.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,424.28. This trade represents a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,313 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,143. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

