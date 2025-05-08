Eagle Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. GDS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Emerson Electric by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.4 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $109.80 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The stock has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $132.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.