Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,900 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,955 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.23.

Intel Stock Up 2.1 %

INTC opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Intel Co. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $37.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

