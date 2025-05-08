Citizens Business Bank Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Citizens Business Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,485 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Citizens Business Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,503 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,750,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,370,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,602 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,144.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $85.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.80. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

