Dimension Capital Management LLC Has $13.37 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,637,301,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after buying an additional 1,052,941 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,978,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,863,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,401,000 after buying an additional 908,138 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $101.79 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

