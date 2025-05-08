Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,225,966 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 120.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,245,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225,966 shares during the quarter. Cameco accounts for 1.0% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $115,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Cameco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in Cameco by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average of $49.07. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 178.01 and a beta of 0.89. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.07 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

CCJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Glj Research boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.03.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

