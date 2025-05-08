Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL). In a filing disclosed on May 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Dell Technologies stock on May 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MARJORIE IRA” account.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 5/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) on 5/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 5/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) on 5/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 5/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 5/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) on 5/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 5/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 5/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 5/5/2025.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $95.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.45. The firm has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DELL. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.65.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,168.92. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

