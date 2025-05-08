Transportation Stocks To Consider – May 7th

Uber Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, Chevron, Vertiv, and Booking are the five Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide the movement of goods and people—such as airlines, railroads, shipping lines, trucking firms, and logistics providers. They tend to be cyclical and sensitive to economic growth, fuel costs, and regulatory changes, making them a barometer for broader trade and commerce activity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.03. The company had a trading volume of 40,960,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,406,344. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.47. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $6.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $519.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,719,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,826. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.82. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $401.58 and a 12 month high of $542.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,546,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,973,206. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.34. Chevron has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $238.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.43. 6,172,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,108,943. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.09 and its 200-day moving average is $106.57. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $27.89 on Wednesday, hitting $5,190.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,336. The firm has a market cap of $168.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4,660.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4,833.19. Booking has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,337.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

See Also