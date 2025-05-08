Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 29,988 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,988 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $31,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $32,743,000. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $174.70 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

