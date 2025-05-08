Fullcircle Wealth LLC Has $989,000 Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $7,499,895.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,195.12. This represents a 37.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD opened at $269.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.44. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $316.90. The company has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.