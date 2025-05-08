Fullcircle Wealth LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 110,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

NVO opened at $67.49 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a market cap of $302.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.94.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

