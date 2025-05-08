Citizens Business Bank Decreases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Citizens Business Bank reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $189.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.82. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.46 and a 12-month high of $265.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $289.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.74.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

