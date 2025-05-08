9,000 Shares in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Bought by Diker Management LLC

Diker Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. Dayforce accounts for approximately 0.6% of Diker Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAY. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Dayforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce in the third quarter worth $11,135,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Dayforce by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Dayforce by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Dayforce in the 4th quarter valued at $824,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on DAY shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Dayforce from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Dayforce from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen upgraded Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.79.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,935,606.56. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $108,522.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,423.68. This trade represents a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Dayforce Price Performance
Shares of DAY stock opened at $54.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 495.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.72. Dayforce Inc has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 1.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.
Dayforce Profile
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dayforce
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Uber’s Earnings Offer Clues on the Stock and Broader Economy
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Institutions Skipped the Rally: Where the Money Went
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Survey: America’s Most Inspirational Women Business Leaders [2025]
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.