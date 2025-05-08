9,000 Shares in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Bought by Diker Management LLC

Diker Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. Dayforce accounts for approximately 0.6% of Diker Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAY. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Dayforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce in the third quarter worth $11,135,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Dayforce by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Dayforce by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Dayforce in the 4th quarter valued at $824,000.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DAY shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Dayforce from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Dayforce from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen upgraded Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,935,606.56. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $108,522.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,423.68. This trade represents a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Price Performance

Shares of DAY stock opened at $54.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 495.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.72. Dayforce Inc has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 1.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Dayforce Profile

(Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.