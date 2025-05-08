Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 39 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 961.7% in the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,466,000 after purchasing an additional 33,869 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 95,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after buying an additional 16,792 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Finally, MRA Advisory Group increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total transaction of $5,409,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,063,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,583,622.18. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total transaction of $169,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,275.44. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXON. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $626.45.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $600.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.52 and a fifty-two week high of $715.99. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.13, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $558.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $580.55.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

