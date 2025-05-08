GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Bought by Cladis Investment Advisory LLC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova comprises about 1.2% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,811,000 after acquiring an additional 70,500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,815,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at about $883,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova Stock Up 1.4 %

GEV opened at $406.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.19. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $447.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.04 and its 200-day moving average is $338.96.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GEV. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $391.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.22.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

