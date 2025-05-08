Circle Wealth Management LLC Buys 44 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $362.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $359.10 and a 200 day moving average of $389.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $391.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.52.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

