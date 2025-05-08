Promising Nanotechnology Stocks To Watch Now – May 7th

OSI Systems, Clene, NVE, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, and Virpax Pharmaceuticals are the five Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are equity shares of companies engaged in the research, development and commercialization of materials and devices engineered at the nanoscale (one billionth of a meter). They allow investors to participate in firms applying molecular-scale innovations across sectors such as electronics, medicine, energy and materials science. Because nanotechnology is an emerging, high-potential field, these stocks often carry both significant growth prospects and elevated risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

NASDAQ OSIS traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $219.07. 58,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,817. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.82. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $129.18 and a 52-week high of $227.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSIS

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

CLNN traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.62. 101,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,704. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.46. Clene has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLNN

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $60.85. 2,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,203. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.09. NVE has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $89.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVEC

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

BDRX traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,867. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $74.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BDRX

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Shares of NASDAQ VRPX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,329. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $84.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRPX

Featured Stories