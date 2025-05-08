Clear Street Derivatives LLC Buys 49,545 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clear Street Derivatives LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 134.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,545 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.6% of Clear Street Derivatives LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Clear Street Derivatives LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $44,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,250,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $483.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $302.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.34.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

