Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 415.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 9.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,328,000 after acquiring an additional 29,006 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 324.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 440.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 22,722 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 310.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $159,409.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,752.64. The trade was a 15.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $12,988,391.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,137.08. This trade represents a 59.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 332,355 shares of company stock worth $30,010,479. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ANET opened at $86.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.50. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Arista Networks from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities cut Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.57.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

